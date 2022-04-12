Girls Tennis
GLOUCESTER 3, MEDFORD 2
The Fishermen move to 1-0 with Monday’s season opening road win.
Gloucester victories came from Sophia Picano at No. 2 singles, the No. 1 doubles tandem of Bailey Saputo and Maggie Sperry and the No. 2 doubles team of Ava Vitale and Marisa Vincent.
Gloucester is back on the court on Wednesday at home against Masconomet (4 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 3 ROCKPORT 2
The Vikings (1-1) gave the defending CAL Baker champ Hornets (2-0) in Monday’s match.
Rockport won the first two singles spots with Alexis Berglund winning at the No. 1 spot (6-1, 7-6) and Michelle Allen winning at the No. 2 spot (6-2, 6-0). Manchester Essex got wins from Vanessa Gregory at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-7, 6-2), the No. 1 doubles tandem of Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko (6-0, 6-3) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Sienna Crocker and Grayson Crocker (6-0, 6-0).
Manchester Essex travels to Triton on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.). Rockport travels to Newburyport on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 11, SWAMPSCOTT 9
The Fishermen move to 3-0 with an impressive conference win at home on Monday. It was a back-and-forth contest with Gloucester falling behind 4-1 early only to tie the score by halftime and control the second half.
Brett Cunningham had four goals and three assists to lead the way including the game winner in the fourth quarter. Jackson Low had two goals and three assists, Robbie Schuster two goals and two assists and P.J. Zappa three goals. Daniel Beaton had 18 saves in net, Keith Horne had 11 ground balls on defense while Nick White made a big defensive play late to get his team possession to bleed the remaining time off the clock.
Gloucester is back in action on Thursday at home against Beverly (4:30 p.m.).
Softball
ROCKPORT 16, GEORGETOWN 2
The Vikings move to 2-0 with the mercy-rule shortened victory on the road Monday. Rockport has scored 30 runs in two games so far this season.
Kelsea Anderson had 14 strikeouts and allowed two hits in a winning performance, she also went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored. Kylie Wheat was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Amelia Lucas went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Kylie Schrock had two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored and Alexandra Johnson had two hits and drove in two runs off the bench.
The Vikings host Pentucket on Wednesday (3:45 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Hornets move to 2-1 and the Vikings fall to 1-1 after Monday’s match.
Manchester Essex wins came from Jack Cummins at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-4), Roemer DeWidt at No. 2 singles (6-3, 6-3), Owen Bappe and Remsen Demeo at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-1) and Beren Schmidt and Nick MacFarland at No. 2 singles (2-6, 7-6, 7-6). Rockport’s win came from Cash Thurston at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-1).
The Hornets host Swampscott on Thursday (4 p.m.). Rockport hosts Newburyport on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
SWAMPSCOTT 14, GLOUCESTER 0
STONEHAM 8, GLOUCESTER 0
The Fishermen fall to 4-2 with losses to tough opponents on Monday and Tuesday. Gloucester returns to action at Beverly (4 p.m.).