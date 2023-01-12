Girls Track
GLOUCESTER 45, SWAMPSCOTT 22
PEABODY 64.5, GLOUCESTER 17.5
The Gloucester girls split a pair of NEC dual meets on Wednesday with a big NEC Lynch Division win over Swampscott and a loss to NEC Dunn power Peabody.
Aili Spencer won the dash against Swampscott, Grace Castellucci won the 300m against Swampscott, Skye Ciolino won the 1,000m in both meets, Olivia McBain won the high jump against Swampscott and the 4x400m relay team of Sophia Ferrara, April Smith, Chloe Young and Ruby McElhenny won both meets.
Boys Track
PEABODY 74, GLOUCESTER 12
SWAMPSCOTT 58, GLOUCESTER 27
The Fishermen dropped a pair of meets at Peabody on Wednesday.
Colby Rochford won the 2-mile against Swampscott with Max Littman winning the high jump against Peabody.
The boys and girls are back in action on Friday and Saturday at the Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center.