Golf
GLOUCESTER 43 MARBLEHEAD 29
The Fishermen continue to dominate, moving to 11-0 on the season.
Jack Costanzo was the low man of the day, shooting a 33, two-under par. Gloucester also got wins from Jack Delaney, Nick White, Tim Marrone and Drew Johnson.
The team returns to action on Thursday at Masconomet (4 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 133 AMESBURY 95
The Vikings move back above .500 at 5-4 on the season with Wednesday’s road win.
Bowen Slingluff led the way with 30 points. Will Cahill had 28, Jack Cahill had 23.
The team is back in action on Thursday at home against Triton (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2 BURKE 1
The Hornets (5-3) picked up a huge road win over a state powerhouse team on the road Wedneday.
Finn Lawler scored to tie it up for the Hornets early in the second half. Eli Cox notched the game winner late in the second on a rebound off of a Naderson Curtis shot. Theo Brown and Jagger Nowak played well on defense.
The Hornets host Triton on Thursday (4 p.m.).
AMESBURY 5 ROCKPORT 2
Colby Kelly scored both goals for the Vikings, who move to 2-5-1 on the season. The team returns to action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (6 p.m.).
Cross Country
MANCHESTER ESSEX 27 AMESBURY 28 (BOYS)
The Hornets boys move to 2-1 with a tight win on the road Wednesday. Finn O’Hara turned in a first place finish with a time of 16:57. Also scoring for the Hornets were Charlie Lations (4th place), Colin Harrison (5th), Logan Cooper (7th) and Nate Gardner (10th).
AMESBURY 26 MANCHESTER ESSEX 29
The Hornets girls dropped a tight one to fall to 1-2 on the season. Jane Whitten led Manchester Essex with a third place finish. Whitney Turner finished fourth, Lassen Ando 5th, Sabine Cooper 8th and Faye Bourgeois 9th.
The Hornets boys and girls are back in action next Wednesday at home against Ipswich (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
BEDFORD 2 GLOUCESTER 0
Gloucester falls to 1-5-1 with the loss. Maggie Sperry played well in goal for the Fishermen, who return to action on Friday at home against Salem (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
IPSWICH 4 ROCKPORT 0
Caitlin Moran had 17 saves in goal and played well under constant pressure for the Vikings (1-5). Sydney Bouchie and Addy Gardner played well in the midfield, Emily Hale played well on defense.
Rockport hosts Everett on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).