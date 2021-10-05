Golf
GLOUCESTER 39 DANVERS 33
The Fishermen (14-0) remain unbeaten with a close win on Tuesday at Bass Rocks Golf Club.
Jack Costanzo, Jack Delaney, Dan O'Leary and Drew Johnson all picked up individual wins in the match play format.
Gloucester returns to action on Thursday at Salem (4 p.m.).
Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 2 SAUGUS 0
The Fishermen move to 4-4-1 on the season with Monday's road win, which snapped a three-game losing skid.
Abby Lowthers scored both Gloucester goals with assists from Aria Caputo and Ella Costa. Siri Hale earned her fourth shutout of the year in goal.
Gloucester is back in action at home on Wednesday night against undefeated Masconomet (6 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5 ROCKPORT 0
The Hornets move to 7-2 on the season with their sixth straight win.
Torrin Lee Kirk scored twice to lead the way for Manchester Essex with Gwen Hannafin and Caroline MacKinnon also finding the back of the net. Paige Garlitz had a shutout in goal.
Julia Sekercan played well in goal for Rockport with Addy Gardner and Sydney Bouchie playing well in the midfield and Amelia Lucas playing well on defense.
The Hornets travel to North Reading on Thursday (4:30 p.m.). The Vikings (1-9) travel to Pentucket on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 1 ROCKPORT 0
The Hornets (2-9-1) avenge a loss to the Vikings (3-6-1) by the same score earlier this month to split the season series.
Ella Arntsen had the Manchester Essex goal off of a corner kick with an assist from Pippa Spingler. Madi Cook had seven saves in net to earn the shutout with Kendall Newton and Amelia Donnellan also playing well.
The Hornets return to action on Friday at home against North Reading (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4 ROCKPORT 1
The Hornets (8-3) won their sixth straight game with a four-goal outburst in the first half on the road Tuesday.
Beren Schmidt got the Hornets started with a goal in the opening seven minutes on an assist from Aidan Cunningham and that sparked them going forward. Schmidt also scored Manchester Essex's fourth goal of the night to give him two on the game. Naderson Curtis had a goal and an assist, Brady Gagnon a goal and Eli Cox an assist for the Hornets. Jagger Nowak played well on defense.
Colby Kelly scored the Rockport goal with an assist from Will Caron. Sam Finer had eight saves in the Rockport net.
The Hornets return to action on Friday at North Reading (6:15 p.m.). The Vikings host Georgetown on Wednesday (6 p.m.).