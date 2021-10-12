Golf
GLOUCESTER 42 DANVERS 30
The Fishermen remain unbeaten on the season at 16-0 with the win on Tuesday at Bass Rocks Golf Club.
Tuesday’s win sets up a showdown between the top two teams in the Northeastern Conference on Thursday at Bass Rocks with fellow unbeaten Beverly visiting Gloucester (3:40 p.m.). It will be the final regular season match of the season for the Fishermen before Monday’s Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill.
ROCKPORT 149 MANCHESTER ESSEX 109 IPSWICH 97
The Vikings picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday at Rockport golf Club to win their third straight Olde Cape Ann Classic to finish up the regular season at 10-6.
Will Cahill and Bowen Slingluff led Rockport with 31 points. Jack Cahill had 27 and Ty Bouchie 21.
Manchester Essex’s Sam Athanas was the medalist on the day with 33 points. Benji DiFluri had 23 for the Hornets, who finish up the season at 2-10.
Rockport returns to action on Monday for the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament on Monday, Athanas will be competing for Manchester Essex as an individual.
Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2 MARBLEHEAD 2
The Hornets move to 7-4-1 with Tuesday’s draw in non-league action. Beckett Spencer and Brady Gagnon had the Manchester Essex goals. The team returns to action on Friday at home against Amesbury (4 p.m.).
NEWBURYPORT 6 ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings fall to 3-9-1 with Tuesday’s loss to the Cape Ann League Kinney Division leaders. Dan Merz had the Rockport goal, Sam Finer had nine saves in net and Ed Merz played well in the midfield.
Rockport travels to Amesbury next Tuesday (3:45 p.m.).