Golf
GLOUCESTER 44, PEABODY 28
The Fishermen move to 8-4 with Monday’s win on the road.
Nick White, Joseph Orlando, Isaiah Francis, Nick Tarantino and Adam Conigliari all picked up individual wins for Gloucester. The team is back in action on Wednesday against Lynn Classical at Bass Rocks (3:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 7, MALDEN 0
The Fishermen move to 8-1-1 with Monday’s road win.
Abby Lowthers led the way with a hat trick and an assist. Ella Costa had a goal and an assist with Emma Allen and Lexi Carollo each scoring a goal. Lily Pregent and Anna Cinelli each had two assists, Aria Caputo had an assist and Keegan Jewell earned the shutout in goal.
Gloucester hosts Saugus on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2 ROCKPORT 0
The Hornets (8-1-1) scored twice in the fourth quarter to pick up the win against a Rockport (2-8) team that gave the CAL Baker leaders all they could handle as it was scoreless heading into the fourth quarter.
Caitlin Morin had a huge game in goal with 33 saves, holding off a strong Manchester Essex charge. Rockport head coach Mary Ryan was quick to praise the play of her team including Alexandra Johnson, Sydney Bouchie, Addie Gardner and Natalie Lamond in the circle.
The Vikings host Pentucket on Friday (4 p.m.), the Hornets host Danvers on Wednesday (4 p.m.).