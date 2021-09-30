Golf
GLOUCESTER 42.5 MASCONOMET 29.5
The Fishermen move to 12-0 with the impressive road win on Thursday in Northeastern Conference crossover action.
Gloucester wins came from Jack Delaney, Tim Marrone, Dan O’Leary, Brady Salah and Drew Johnson.
The Fishermen are back on the links on Friday afternoon at Marblehead (4 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 145 TRITON 133
Rockport (6-4, 5-2 in CAL) turned in a big win in a well played match on Thursday at Rockport Golf Club.
Will Cahill led the way for the Vikings with 33 points after posting a 2-over 37. Jack Cahill had 26 points, Bowen Slingluff 24 while Roy Gebhardt and Tyler Bouchie had 21 each.
The Vikings are back in action on Friday at Essex Tech (3:30 p.m.).
Field Hockey
EVERETT 2 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings were undermanned with injuries and played with no subs. Julia Sekercan, normally a midfielder, filled in at goalie as Caitlin Moran was out with an injury and she played. Addy Gardner and Sydney Bouchie played well in the midfield with Alba Aguirre-Williams playing well at forward.
Rockport hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Saturday (3 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 0 TRITON 0
The Hornets (1-8-1) battled to a scoreless on Thursday. Madi Cook played well in goal with six saves for her second shutout of the season. Libby Lawler played well at center midfield.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Friday at home against Swampscott (4 p.m.).