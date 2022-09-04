Golf
GLOUCESTER 40.5 SWAMPSCOTT 31.5
The Fishermen (1-0) picked up a solid win over a strong NEC program on the road in Thursday's season opener.
Nick White had the low score of the day with a 39 and he also won his individual match in the NEC's match play format. Gloucester also got wins from Jack Delaney, Joseph Orlando and Will Lowthers.
The Fishermen return to action on Tuesday at home against Saugus (4 p.m.).
IPSWICH 87 MANCHESTER ESSEX 76
The Hornets fall to 1-2 with Thursday's loss on the road.
Lily Brigham led the Hornets with 17 points. The team hosts Rockport on Tuesday (3:30 p.m.).