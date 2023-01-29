Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 10, PEABODY 2
The Fishermen move to 7-4-1 on the season and run their unbeaten streak up to six games (5-0-1).
Brett Cunningham had four goals to lead the offensive barrage. Drew White scored twice with Nick White, Chris LoJacono, Brady Salah and Colby Warren all scoring a goal.
The Fishermen travel to North Reading on Wednesday (7:45 p.m.).
PENTUCKET 6, ROCKPORT 5
The Vikings (5-9) dropped a barn burner on the road Saturday.
Dougie Pratt had a hat trick and an assist to lead the way with Ryan Meaney chipping in a goal and a pair of assists.
The team travels to North Reading on Wednesday (7:40 p.m.).
Track
ROCHFORD PLACES AT STATE COACHES MEET
Colby Rochford led the way for Gloucester on Saturday at the Small School's State Coaches Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Center. Rochford placed fourth in the 600m with a time of 1:25.39, good enough to reach the National qualifying mark.
Girls Hockey
NEWBURYPORT 3, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fall to 5-9 in a hard fought game at Talbot Rink on Saturday.
Keagan Jewell had the Glouester goal, Kaydin Cusumano played well in net and Fiona Black turned in a strong all around performance.
Gloucester hosts Medford on Saturday (4 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
IPSWICH 69, ROCKPORT 65
The Vikings (4-10) hung tough but fell to the Tigers on Friday in a back-and-forth game.
Josiah Whitley led the way with 25 points, Ed Merz had 20 and Chase Wheat 14 on 6-of-8 shooting from the field.
Rockport travels to Newburyport on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
GEORGETOWN 54, MANCHESTER ESSEX 45
The Hornets fall to 9-4 with Friday's CAL Baker loss. Manchester Essex fell behind by double-digits early but got to within two in the fourth before the Royals pulled away.
Calista Lai's 12 points led the way for the Hornets with Tess Carpenter scoring 10 and Lily Oliver seven.
Manchester Essex hosts North Reading on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).