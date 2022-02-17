Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 5, DANVERS 4 (OT)
The Fishermen squandered a 3-0 early second period lead but eventually won in overtime on Emerson Marshall's goal with 15 seconds to go in the extra session.
Brett Cunningham had two goals in the win with Colby Jewell and Colby Warren scoring a goal each. Jack Costanzo had four assists. Fishermen goalie Nick Tarantino had a big game with several difficult saves late in the third with Danvers carrying play in a tie game.
Gloucester is back on the ice on Saturday at home against Swampscott (6 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 3 NORTHEAST 2
ROCKPORT 3 PENTUCKET 1
The Vikings (8-11) picked up their two road wins in as many nights first taking down Northeast for the second time in five days on Wednesday and then sweeping the season series with Pentucket on Thursday.
Hayden Brady scored twice for Rockport in the Northeast win with Gio Recupero picking up a goal. Recupero also scored a goal against Pentucket along with Michael Murphy and Quinn Brady.
Rockport finishes up the regular season on Saturday at Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
GLOUCESTER 53 SALEM ACADEMY 49
The Fishermen finish up the regular season at 2-18 but won two of their final three games, the most recent coming on the road Wednesday.
Boys Basketball
NEWBURYPORT 61 GLOUCESTER 57
The Fishermen fall to 6-12 with Thursday's road loss. Gloucester finishes up the season on Sunday and Monday at the IAABO Holiday Tournament at Marblehead High School. The Fishermen meet Masco in Sunday's opening round (2:30 p.m.) and will take on either Marblehead or Bishop Fenwick in the second round on Monday.