Boys Hockey
WOBURN 6 GLOUCESTER 5
The Fishermen (10-4) lost in overtime for the second time in three nights. Gloucester battled back from a 4-2 deficit after two periods to take a 5-4 lead. Woburn, however, tied the score with 1:05 to go in the third and won it with an overtime power play goal.
Gloucester had five different goal scorers in Jack Delaney, Brett Cunningham, Derek Elms, Jack Costanzo and Emerson Marshall. The team is back on the ice on Saturday against Winthrop at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 50 HAMILTON-WENHAM 47
The Hornets (12-1) won their eighth straight game, sweeping a three-game season series with the rival Generals to move to 10-0 in the CAL.
Cade Furse led the way with 16 points, Brennan Twombly had 10. The team is right back in action on Tuesday at home against Amesbury (6:30 p.m.).