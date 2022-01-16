Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 9, SAUGUS 2
The Fishermen snapped a two-game losing skid and move to 7-2 on the year with Saturday’s win on the road.
Gloucester got a pair of goals from Emerson Marshall and Brett Cunningham with Jack Costanzo, Joseph Orlando, Aidan Donald and Derek Elms all chipping in a goal.
The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday against Triton at Graf Rink in Newburyport (7 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 8, LYNN 0
SHAWSHEEN 3, ROCKPORT 2
The Vikings move to 3-6 after splitting a pair of weekend games.
Rockport hosted Shawsheen on Saturday in a highly competitive game and got goals from Michael Murphy and Aiden Arnold. The Vikings followed it up with a shutout at home on Sunday. Gio Recupero scored twice in the win with Benji DiFluri, Mark Pollock, Hayden Fowler, Chris Burns and Hayden Brady each scoring a goal. Jack Crompton picked up the shutout in goal.
Rockport hosts Swampscott on Wednesday (7 p.m.).
Wrestling
GLOUCESTER 54 SALEM 24
GLOUCESTER 48 LYNNFIELD 12
GLOUCESTER 54 HANOVER 30
The Fishermen swept Saturday’s quad at Lynnfield with three dominant wins.
Gloucester was led by Joe Allen (126 pounds), Tyler Nicastro (160) and Mike Toppan (182) who all went 3-0 with all three wins via pin. Jackson Cody (108) and Daniel Beaton (132) had two pins each while Jackson Allen, Morgan Pennimpede and Evan Mione also had pins.
The Fishermen are back in action on Wednesday at Saugus (5:30 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MARBLEHEAD 59, GLOUCESTER 50
The Fishermen fall to 4-5 with Friday’s road loss.
Zach Oliver’s 16 points led the way with Nate Montagnino and Byron Thomas scoring 12 points each.
Gloucester hosts Walple on Monday (3 p.m.).
Track
ESSEX TECH 47, MANCHESTER ESSEX 44 (Boys)
The Hornets fall to 1-3 with a tight loss on Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
The team was led by Jack Newton, who won the 1,000m with a personal record time of 2:52.66, which qualifies him for the Division 5 State Meet. Newton also won the high jump (5-feet-6). Nate Gardner also had a pair of wins in the hurdles (9.58) and the long jump (17-feet-7), both personal records. Connor Morgan won the 300m (41.18) and Charlie Lations won the mile (5:07). Second place finishes came from Logan Cooper in the mile (5:19.73) and Tyler Cronin in the 600m (1:47.47).
ESSEX TECH 40,
MANCHESTER ESSEX 34
The Hornets girls also dropped a highly competitive meet on Thursday, nearly pulling off an improbable win with only eight girls competing.
First place finishes came from Caelie Patrick in the 1,00m (3:23.53), Caroline MacKinnon in the 600m (1:50.62), Amy Vytopilova in the 300m (46.08). Second place finishes came from Liv Cahill in the dash (9.32) and Sabine Cooper in the 1,000m (3:52.34.)
The Hornets also got a pair of relay wins with Liv Cahill, Greta Gado, Noella Hadeagh and Vytopilva winning the 4x200m and the team of Bridge Carovillano, MacKinnon, Cooper and Patrick winning the 4x400m.
The Manchester Essex boys and girls return to action on Saturday at the Division 5 State Relays at the Reggie Lewis Center (3 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
MARBLEHEAD 38, GLOUCESTER 28
The Fishermen (0-8) hung around in a back-and-forth game over three quarters, taking the lead on multiple occasions, but a fourth quarter scoring drought
HAMILTON-WENHAM 45, MANCHESTER ESSEX 30
The Hornets fall to 0-7 with Friday’s road loss.
Emma Fitzgerald had 10 points to lead the way, Parker Brooks chipped in six. The team returns to the floor on Monday at home against Lynnfield (4:30 p.m.).