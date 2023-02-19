Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 9 SWAMPSCOTT 2
The Fishermen (12-6-1) took care of business in Saturday's NEC crossover game at Salem State.
Colby Jewell led the way for Gloucester with four goals and an assist. Brett Cunningham, Brady Salah, Chris Karvelas and Drew White also scored with Cade Cooper scoring his first varsity goal.
The Fishermen wrap up the regular season on Wednesday at home against Lynnfield (6 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
NOTRE DAME CRISTO REY 30, ROCKPORT 25
The Vikings got off to a slow start and while they battled back, they could not overtake the lead.
Allie George led the way with 15 points, Gabby Lucido had six.
Rockport finishes up the season at 6-13.