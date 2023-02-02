Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 4, NORTH ANDOVER 0
The Fishermen picked up another impressive win over a quality opponent on the road Wednesday to move to 8-4-1 on the season. The team is unbeaten in its last seven games, sporting a 6-0-1 record in that span.
It was a spread out scoring effort in Wednesday night's win with Brady Salah, Brett Cunningham, Charlie Terelak and Colby Jewell finding the back of the net. Riley De Haan earned his second shutout of the season in goal.
Gloucester is back in action on Saturday with another big game, hosting Masconomet at Talbot Rink for an important NEC Dunn clash (6 p.m.).
Wrestling
GLOUCESTER 48, BEDFORD 29
The Fishermen out-wrestling a strong Bedford team on the road Wednesday.
Gloucester pins came from Tyler Nicastro, Zach Hashley, Evan Mione, Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan.
The team is back in action on Saturday for a quad at Whittier Tech (9:30 a.m.).