Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 6 B.C. HIGH 5
The Fishermen move to 12-4 with Monday's road win, taking down the No. 13 ranked team in Division 1.
Gloucester broke out to a 4-1 lead and held off a late Eagles push. Aidan Donald scored the game-winning-goal late in the third period to give the Fishermen a 6-4 lead at the time.
Jack Costanzo had a pair of goals in the win with Joseph Orlando, Emerson Marshall and Jack Delaney also finding the back of the net.
Gloucester is back in action on Wednesday against Danvers at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton (8:50 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 59 PENTUCKET 45
MANCHESTER ESSEX 54 LYNNFIELD 36
The Hornets move to 15-2 and have clinched at least a share of the Cape Ann League Baker Division title with two league crossover road wins in as many days.
Cade Furse and Ben Hurd led the way with 15 points each in Sunday's win over the Pioneers. Furse had 16 points to lead the team in Monday's win over the Sachems with Brennan Twomby scoring 10.
The Hornets return to the floor on Wednesday at Danvers (7 p.m.).