Boys Hockey
GLOUCESTER 5, DANVERS 4 (OT)
The Fishermen squandered a 3-0 early second period lead but eventually won in overtime on Emerson Marshall's goal with 15 seconds to go in the extra session.
Brett Cunningham had two goals in the win with Colby Jewell and Colby Warren scoring a goal each. Jack Costanzo had four assists. Fishermen goalie Nick Tarantino had a big game with several difficult saves late in the third with Danvers carrying play in a tie game.
Gloucester is back on the ice on Saturday at home against Swampscott (6 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
LYNNFIELD 39, MANCHESTER ESSEX 32
The Hornets (5-14) were right there in a back-and-forth game but the Pioneers picked up the win with a strong second half.
Emma Fitzgerald led the Hornets with nine points, Calista Lai and Mercedes O’Neil had five points each.
Manchester Essex finishes up the regular season on Thursday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.). The Hornets were ranked No. 28 in Division 4 as of last week and have picked up two wins since. The top 32 teams in the division reach the postseason.