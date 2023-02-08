Boys Basketball
SAUGUS 65, GLOUCESTER 58
The Fishermen drop to 8-7 with Tuesday’s road loss, which ended Gloucester’s NEC Lynch title hopes with the Sachems clinching the conference crown with the win.
Nate Montagnino’s 18 points led the way with Charles Amero chipping in 17. Gloucester travels to East Boston on Thursday (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
SAUGUS 43, GLOUCESTER 34
The Fishermen fall to 7-12 with Tuesday’s loss at home to the NEC Lynch champion Sachems.
Adelyn Richardson’s 15 points led the way for Gloucester, which finishes up the regular season on Tuesday at Marblehead (7 p.m.).
Track
ME AT CAL MEET
The Manchester Essex indoor track and field team competed in the CAL Meet on Tuesday at the Reggie Lewis Center with the boys turning in a seventh place finish and the girls finishing ninth.
The boys had three athletes reach the medal stand with Finn O’Hara winning the CAL mile (4:35.27), Jack Newton finishing second in the high jump (5-feet-10) and Nate Gardner finishing third in the hurdles with a school record time of 8.29.