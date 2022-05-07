Sailing
GLOUCESTER 3 ST. JOHN'S PREP 2
SailGHS (6-0) picked up its most thrilling win of the season on Thursday, a comeback win over a Division 1 powerhouse in Gloucester's Inner Harbor.
Gloucester dropped the first two races in the best-of-five contest, but rallied to win the final three races. It was the team's third win in the last seven days, including a comeback over Manchester Essex last Wednesday. Team captain Olivia Hogan-Lopez led the way for SailGHS, which remains atop the Mass. Bay League Division 2 standings.
Gloucester has two more races to go in the regular season before the postseason begins.
Girls Tennis
ROCKPORT 5 AMESBURY 0
The Vikings move back to .500 at 4-4 with Friday's sweep of Amesbury.
Vikings wins came from Alexis Berglund at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2), Michelle Allen at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-0), Talia McWilliams at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-2), Francesca Twombly and Lynn Morin at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-4) and Ava MacDowell and Fiona Canning at No. 2 doubles (6-2, 6-1).
Rockport, which is the No. 14 ranked squad in Division 4 as the MIAA released its tennis ratings over the weekend, returns to action on Monday at Triton (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5 IPSWICH 0
The Hornets move to 6-2 on the year with Friday's sweep of Ipswich.
Wins came from John Pope at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Jack Cummins at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-0), Nick MacFarland at No. 3 singles (7-5, 6-2), Jack Lawler and Charlie Virden at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1) and Beren Scmidt and Nate Tyler at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-4).
The Hornets, who are ranked No. 13 in the MIAA state boys tennis rankings, are back in action on Tuesday at home against Pentucket (3:30 p.m.).