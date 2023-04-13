Sailing
GLOUCESTER 4, ST. JOHN’S PREP 1
GLOUCESTER 5, BEVERLY 0
The defending Mass. Bay League Division 2 champs picked up right where they left off last season with an impressive win over a strong Division 1 opponent in a gusty Gloucester Harbor on Wednesday and a shutout win over Beverly on Thursday also in Gloucester Harbor in much calmer conditions.
SailGHS was led by the tandem of brothers A.J. and Ryan Lewis along with Aiden Woods against St. John’s Prep. Gloucester was able to utilize the entire roster in Thursday’s win over Beverly.
“Our team rolled with the changes on the racecourse (from Wednesday to Thursday) so artfully,” head coach Gordon Baird said. “A real gear shifting kind of day. Everyone is so into it, it’s fun to be part of this team.”
SailGHS continues its title defense on Friday against Salem back in Gloucester Harbor (4 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
MANCHESTER ESSEX 13, NORTH READING 8
The Hornets remain unbeaten on the season at 3-0 with Thursday’s road win in CAL crossover action.
Quinn Brady and Declan Kirk led the way with three goals each. Henry Thurlow scored twice with Jesse Oliver, Cormac Edgerton, Mark Pollock, Brennan Twombly and Carson Croft each scoring a goal.
Manchester Essex hosts Woburn on Saturday (10 a.m.).
Baseball
SWAMPSCOTT 6, GLOUCESTER 5
The Fishermen drop to 0-4 with Wednesday’s extra innings loss on the road.
The team returns to action on Friday at home against Danvers (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
DANVERS 19, GLOUCESTER 6
The Fishermen fall to 2-3 with Thursday’s loss on the road against one of the NEC’s elite squads.
Ella Costa’s three goals paced the Gloucester offense while Abby Lowthers, Anna Hafey and Anna Cinelli each had a goal and an assist with Elle Fleming chipping in an assist. Costa’s third goal of the day was her 100th career point.
Gloucester travels to Salem on Monday (4:30 p.m.).