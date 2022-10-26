Boys Soccer
BEVERLY 2, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen finish up the regular season with a record of 13-5. Despite the loss Gloucester was crowned Northeastern Conference Lynch Division champs for the second season in a row.
Gloucester now awaits its opening round opponent in the Division 3 State Tournament. Brackets will be released on Wednesday.
Girls Soccer
BEVERLY 6, GLOUCESTER 2
The Panthers broke open a close game in the second half. Gloucester goals came from Taiya Mano and Ava Paone.
The Fishermen finish up the season at 5-11-2.
Field Hockey
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2, IPSWICH 2
The Hornets (12-2-3) came back from a two-goal halftime deficit to earn the draw and the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship.
Manchester Essex finishes up the regular season on Friday at home against Masconomet (3:45 p.m.).