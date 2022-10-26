Boys Soccer

BEVERLY 2, GLOUCESTER 1

The Fishermen finish up the regular season with a record of 13-5. Despite the loss Gloucester was crowned Northeastern Conference Lynch Division champs for the second season in a row.

Gloucester now awaits its opening round opponent in the Division 3 State Tournament. Brackets will be released on Wednesday.

Girls Soccer

BEVERLY 6, GLOUCESTER 2

The Panthers broke open a close game in the second half. Gloucester goals came from Taiya Mano and Ava Paone.

The Fishermen finish up the season at 5-11-2.

Field Hockey

MANCHESTER ESSEX 2, IPSWICH 2

The Hornets (12-2-3) came back from a two-goal halftime deficit to earn the draw and the Cape Ann League Baker Division championship.

Manchester Essex finishes up the regular season on Friday at home against Masconomet (3:45 p.m.).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you