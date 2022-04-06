Softball
GLOUCESTER 8, MARBLEHEAD 3
The Fishermen move to 1-1 with a dominant win over the Northeastern Conference rival Magicians and the first victory for head coach Bryan Aiello.
Jenna Hoofnagle went the distance for the win, striking out nine. She also had a hit at the plate. Riley Thibodeau had a pair of hits for the Fishermen and also made a great diving catch in center field to end the game. Ashlee Aiello had a hit and a big leaping grab on a line drive to shortstop. Natalie Aiello, Chloe Degaspe Beaubien, Jenna Connelly, Kaiya Mineo and Lily Aiello all had a hit in the win.
Gloucester is back in action on Friday at defending Northeastern Conference champ Peabody (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 12, MEDFORD 2
Gloucester moves to 3-0 on the season with another dominant win.
Ella Costa led the way with four goals and two assists. Nicole Gardner scored three times and had an assist while Brooke McNiff scored twice and had one assist. Gloucester also got goals from Zoe Hedges, who also had two assists, Abby Lowthers and Anna Hafey while Sophia Costa had two helpers.
The team is right back in action on Thursday at home against Salem (4:30 p.m.).