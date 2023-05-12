Softball
GLOUCESTER 13, SWAMPSCOTT 1
The Fishermen (9-5) won in five-innings on the road Friday.
Ashlee Aiello fanned 12 in a complete game, she also had three hits and scored three times. Cam Carroll had three hits and four runs scored, Emma Carrapichosa, Jenna Connelly and Laila Ciaramitaro all had three hits and drove in multiple runs.
Gloucester travels to Greater Lowell on Monday (4:30 p.m.) and can clinch a postseason berth with a win.
Boys Tennis
SWAMPSCOTT 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen drop to 10-4 with Friday's road loss.
Noah Willett and Luke McElhenny picked up the win for Gloucester at No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-1). The Fishermen host Winthrop on Monday (4:15 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
SWAMPSCOTT 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fell to one of the NEC's best at home on Friday.
Seville Tran Harrison picked up the win for Gloucester at No. 3 singles. The team is at Winthrop on Monday (4:15 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
WINTHROP 16, GLOUCESTER 6
The Fishermen drop to 5-9 with Thursday's home loss.
Ella Costa's four goals and two assists led the attack, Anna Cinelli and Abby Lowthers had a goal and an assist with Elle Fleming notching an assist and Ella Zindle making 10 saves.
Gloucester hosts Stoneham on Monday (4:30 p.m.).