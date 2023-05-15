Softball
GLOUCESTER 9, GREATER LOWELL 1
The Fishermen move to 10-5 and clinch a postseason berth with Monday's win.
Ashlee Aiello and Cam Carroll combined on a one-hitter with 20 strikeouts while both had three hits at the dish with Carroll scoring four times and Aiello three times. Emma Carrapichosa, Jenna Connelly and Laila Ciaramitaro all had three hits and drove in multiple runs.
Gloucester hosts Peabody on Thursday (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 23, CRISTO REY 9
The Hornets move to 5-9 with Monday's road win.
Penelope Riggs went 3-for-4 with a home run, her third of the season, and five RBIs. Celia Mann had two hits and drove in three, Abby Taron had a home run while Morgan Laspesa and Abby Aiello drove in a pair of runs.
The Hornets host Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 9, ESSEX TECH 3
The Fishermen move to 6-9 with Monday's win at Newell Stadium.
Ella Zindle had a big game in goal with 11 saves and more than 10 passes intercepted in an aggressive performance. Ella Costa led the scoring with four goals and two assists, Skye Berry had two goals and an assist, Anna Cinelli had two goals, Brooke McNiff a goal, Anna Hafey two assists and Abby Lowthers an assist.
The team travels to Saugus on Wednesday (6 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, WINTHROP 1
The Fishermen improve to 5-8 with Monday's road win.
Victories came from Grace Tierney at No. 1 singles, Seville Tran Harrison at No. 2 singles, Maggie Sperry and Erin McCarthy at No. 1 doubles and Thea Cunningham and Willow Barry at No. 2 doubles.
Gloucester travels to Danvers on Thursday (4:15 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
ESSEX TECH 16, GLOUCESTER 12
The Fishermen drop to 3-11 with Monday's loss on the road.
Colby Jewell had five goals to lead the offense, Frank DeSisto had a goal and two assists while Cooper Hedges had a good game on face-offs and ground balls while notching an assist.
Gloucester travels to Beverly on Thursday (4 p.m.).