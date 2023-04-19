GLOUCESTER 14, BEVERLY 2
The Fishermen move to 3-4 and snap a two-game skid with a dominant win over a Northeastern Conference rival at GHS.
The Gloucester bats were on fire all afternoon with Jenna Connelly’s three hits leading the way. Chloe deGaspe Beubien and Emma Carrapichosa had a pair of hits.
Cam Carroll hit a solo home run over the fence in left center becoming the first GHS player to clear the fence for a homer in a varsity game. Newburyport’s Emily Meleedy cleared the fence in a 2021 state tournament game while Carroll also hit one out at the field in an AAU game as an eighth grader.
Ashlee Aiello got the win, allowing one earned run and two hits on seven strikeouts.
The Fishermen travel to Saugus on Friday (10 a.m.).