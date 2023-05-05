Softball
GLOUCESTER 5, DANVERS 0
The Fishermen move to 6-5 with a big road win over a conference rival, avenging a loss to the Falcons last month.
Cam Carroll got the win with five innings of work and Ashlee Aiello closed it out with five strikeouts in the final two innings while getting out of a bases loaded nobody out jam in the sixth.
Chloe deGaspe Beaubien had two hits and scored twice, Carroll had a two RBI hit and Lily Aiello had a hit and drove in two.
Gloucester hosts Lowell Catholic on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
ROCKPORT 3, TRITON 2
The Vikings (3-7) won in dramatic fashion on Friday.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Fiona Canning and Izzy Fortunato scored the deciding point with a three-set win (2-6, 6-2, 6-1). Ava MacDowell and Talia Osier won at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-0) and Francesca Twombly won at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-2).
Rockport is at Manchester Essex on Monday (3:30 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
SWAMPSCOTT 10, GLOUCESTER 6
The Fishermen drop to 3-8 with Thursday's home loss.
Ethan Mahoney kept Gloucester in it all afternoon with 16 saves in net. Colby Jewell scored twice, Garrett Olsen had a goal and Cooper Hedges had a strong game on face-offs.
The Fishermen are back in action on at home against Marblehead (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
SWAMPSCOTT 17, GLOUCESTER 6
The Fishermen (5-7) were hit with their first NEC Lynch loss of the season on the road Thursday.
Ella Costa had three goals and two assists, Brooke McNiff scored twice, Abby Lowthers had a goal and Lily Pregent two assists.
Gloucester travels to Marblehead on Monday (4:30 p.m.).