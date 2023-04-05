Softball
GLOUCESTER 4, MASCONOMET 3 The Fishermen (1-0) picked up a tight win in Wednesday’s season opener at GHS.
Cam Carroll went the distance and struck out eight for the win with two hits at the plate. Ashlee Aiello had two hits, drove in two and scored two runs while Ava Paone had a hit.
Gloucester is back in action on Friday at home against Danvers (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
GLOUCESTER 3, SAUGUS 2 Gloucester moves to 1-0 with the season opening win on the road Wednesday.
Wins came from Sophia Picano at No. 1 singles, Seville Tran Harrison at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Maggie Sperry and Megan Frates.
Gloucester hosts Rockport on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, IPSWICH 0 MASCONOMET 4, MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets are 1-1 with a split in their first two matches, falling to powerhouse Masco on Tuesday but bouncing back with the shutout win in their CAL opener on Wednesday.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough were victorious in both matches, 6-2, 1-6, 10-8 over Masco and 6-0, 6-0 over Ipswich. Other wins in Wednesday’s team victory came from Vanessa Gregory at No. 1 singles (6-4, 6-1), Calista Lai at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1), Grayson Crocker at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-0) and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Emery Weber-Provost and Sophie Zalosh (6-4, 6-3).
Manchester Essex hosts Swampscott on Monday (4 p.m.).
AMESBURY 4, ROCKPORT 1 The Vikings opened up the season with a new-look lineup.
Rockport’s win came from the No. 2 doubles tandem of Aili Mattson and Anita Magee. Francesca Twombly played well in a competitive match at No. 1 singles as did the No. 1 doubles tandem of Ava MacDowell and Talia Osier.
Rockport travels to Gloucester on Friday (4 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, NORTH ANDOVER 1 The Fishermen move to 2-0 with another impressive win at GHS.
Wins came from Andry Payano Sosa at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-1), Anders Littman at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-0), Drew White and Domenic Paone at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-1) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Noah Willett and Cam Widtfeldt (6-3, 7-5).
The Fishermen travel to Rockport on Friday (3:30 p.m.).