Softball
GLOUCESTER 4, NORTH READING 2
The Fishermen move to 3-3 with Thursday’s road win over a strong Hornets squad.
Cam Carroll went the distance for the win, striking out 13 and delivering a triple at the plate. Natalie Aiello led the Gloucester offense with two hits and two runs scored. Ashlee Aiello and Riley Thibodeu each had a RBI double while Serina Russo had a big defensive game at first base.
The team is right back in action on Friday at Masconomet (11 a.m.).
Baseball
ROCKPORT 6, GEORGETOWN 3
The Vikings move to 3-2 on the season with their first Cape Ann League win at home on Thursday.
Sam MacDowell got the win on the mound allowing one earned run on eight strikeouts while pitching out of several jams. He also drove in two runs at the plate. Jack Guelli went 2-for-2 with a run, Jack Cahill scored what turned out to be the winning run after reaching on a double.
Rockport travels to Pentucket on Tuesday (4 p.m.).
HAMILTON-WENHAM 6, MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets drop to 3-2 with their second loss in as many days. The team is right back on the diamond on Friday at home against Bishop Fenwick (12 p.m.).