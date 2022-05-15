Softball
GLOUCESTER 22 WINTHROP 1
The Fishermen move to 10-4 and have now won nine of their last 10 with Friday's mercy-rule shortened, five-inning win on the road.
Ashlee Aiello struck out nine in three innings of work and also went 4-for-5 with five RBI and three runs scored at the plate. Natalie Aiello hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4, she was also hit by a pitch. Ava Paone had two hits and scored three runs.
Gloucester is back in action on Monday at home against Masconomet (4:30 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 17 HAMILTON-WENHAM 4
The Vikings move to 8-6 with the victory in Cape Ann League Baker Division action on Friday.
Kylie Wheat led the offense as she was on base four times with two hits, including a three-run homer, five RBI's and four runs scored. Amelia Lucas and Sydney Bouchie each had two hits and drove in two. Kelsea Anderson struck out 12 with no walks and two earned runs on six hits to pick up the win.
The Vikings travel to Marblehead on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Baseball
GLOUCESTER 6 LYNN ENGLISH 1
The Fishermen move to 9-6 with Saturday's win on the road.
Tommy Elliott picked up the win allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight in a complete game. Danny Hafey had a big RBI double to spark a sixth inning rally. Aiden Cornetta, Brayden Francis and Zach Oliver all had RBI hits.
The Fishermen return to action on Monday at home against Peabody (4:30 p.m.).
AMESBURY 1 MANCHESTER ESSEX 0
Two of the top teams in the Cape Ann League Baker Division battled in a pitcher's duel on Saturday with Amesbury eventually handing the Hornets (7-6) their fourth straight loss.
Vaughn O'Leary went the distance, striking out 10 and allowing only one run to go along with a hit at the dish. A.J. Pallazola and Colin Coyne also had hits.
Manchester Essex returns to action on Monday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4 DANVERS 1
The Fishermen improve to 9-3 on the season with Friday's win.
Victories came from Anders Littman at No. 1 singles, Luke McElhenny at No. 2 singles, Drew White at No. 3 singles and Cole Ciolino and Noah Willett at No. 2 doubles, all in straight sets.
Gloucester travels to Winthrop on Monday (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
HAMILTON-WENHAM 4 ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings drop to 5-6 with Friday's road loss. Francesca Twombly picked up the win for Rockport at No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-2).
The team returns to the court on Monday at home against North Reading (4:30 p.m.).