The Gloucester swim team took on every team in the Northeastern Conference over the weekend in the conference swim and dive meet.
In the end, the Fishermen placed sixth with 193.5 points. Marblehead won the meet with 597 points, more than 200 points ahead of the second place finisher.
Gloucester was led by Sarah Fernandes, who finished third in the girls 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle. Willow Barry also had a big day with a third place finish in the girls 100 backstroke and a fifth place finish in the 100 butterfly. Ari Priest also turned in a top five finish, placing fourth in the dive.
Tyler Weed turned in a fifth place finish in the boys 100 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly, Charlie Groleau was sixth in the boys 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, Seamus Buckley was seventh in the 500 freestyle and Joey Porcello was eighth in the 500 freeestyle.
The Fishermen also had three relay teams place. Esme Sarrouf, Anna Doupe Patrick, Barry and Fernandes finished seventh in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Elijah Sarrouf, Weed, Porcello and Groleau finished fourth in the 400 freestyle and seventh in the 200 freestyle.