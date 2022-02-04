Swimming
GLOUCESTER 93, SWAMPSCOTT 90
The Fishermen finished off the NEC dual meet season with an exciting win over Swampscott, avenging a loss from earlier in the season.
First place finishes came from Charlie Groleau in the 100 butterfly, Caroline McKay in the 500 freestyle, Tyler Weed in the 100 breaststroke, Ari Priest in the dive and the 200 freestyle relay team of Joey Porcello, Liam Mulry, Jakob Parpart and Groleau.
Willow Barry was second in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Ais Cook was third in the dive, McKay was second in the 200 individual medley and Parpart was second in the 50 and 500 freestyle. The 200 medley relay team of Haley Weed, Sarah Fernandes, Barry and McKay also qualified for sectionals.
The Fishermen return to the pool on Sunday at the Northeastern Conference Meet at the Beverly YMCA (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
SALEM 50, GLOUCESTER 48
The Fishermen battled hard against the Witches for the second night in a row but fell just short of their first win of the season.
The team returns to action on Sunday at Hamilton-Wenham (12:30 p.m.).