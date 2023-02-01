GLOUCESTER 96, SWAMPSCOTT 72
Gloucester picked up the win in its final regular season meet on Tuesday at the Cape Ann YMCA.
Willow Barry led way with first place finishes in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. The Fishermen also got wins from Joey Porcello in the 200 freestyle, Tyler Weed in the 100 breakstroke and the 200 freestyle relay team of Barry, Sarah Fernandes, Esme Sarrouf and Weed.
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 69, NORTH READING 61
The Hornets move to 13-1 on the season, 11-0 in the Cape Ann League with another win over a strong Kinney Division opponent.
The one-two punch of Cade Furse and Brennan Twombly dominated the battle of the Hornets with Furse scoring 29 and Twombly 27.
The team returns to action on Friday at home against Rockport (6:30 p.m.).