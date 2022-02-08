Swimming
GLOUCESTER 2ND AT NEC MEET
The Gloucester swim team turned in the highest finish in program history at the Northeastern Conference Meet over the weekend, finishing second.
Senior captain Caroline McKay led the way for Gloucester with a first place finish in the girls 100 freestyle. Ari Priest finished third in the dive, Jakob Parpart fourth in the 500 fresstyle, Elijah Sarraof fifth in the 50 freestyle, Willow Barry fifth in the 100 backstroke and Sarah Fernandes sixth in the 100 freestyle.
Gloucester is back in action this coming weekend at the North Sectional Meet.
ME SETS RECORDS AT CAL MEET
Senior Shea Furse broke a pair of Cape Ann League Meet records and earned Cape Ann League Girls Swimmer of the Year for her performance at the League meet over the weekend. Furse won the 200 freestyle with a meet record time of 1:54.07 and earned the gold medal in the 500 freestyle with a meet record time of 5:05.09. Furse also joined Emma Ketchum, Megan Graeter and Carson Komishane to win the 400 freestyle relay. Graeter earned a pair of individual medals as well with a second place finish in the 100 freestyle and a third place finish in the 100 backstroke.
On the boys side, Diego Sanson picked up a second place finish in both the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle. Will Athanas finished second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 breaststroke, Colin Conway finished third in the 200 individual medley and Aidan Cunningham was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 50 freestyle.
Track
GLOUCESTER 6TH AT NEC MEET
The Gloucester boys and girls indoor track teams both finished sixth over the weekend at the Northeastern Conference Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Andrew Coelho led the way for Gloucester with a win in the 600m to go along with a fifth place finish in the long jump. Coelho also anchored the 4x400m relay team to a fourth place finish with Kayky Barbosa, Bryce Rochford and Colby Rochford, who also placed third in the 1,000m. Aidan Almeida also had a good day for the Gloucester boys with a fourth place finish in the high jump.
On the girls side, Natalie Aiello led the way with a second place finish in the long jump, a sixth place finish in the 300m. Darcy Muller turned in a second place finish in the 300m with Skye Ciolino finishing third in the 600m. Aiello, Muller, Ciolino and Rose Groleau formed the 4x400m relay team, which finished third.
Boys Hockey
WOBURN 6 GLOUCESTER 5
The Fishermen (10-4) lost in overtime for the second time in three nights. Gloucester battled back from a 4-2 deficit after two periods to take a 5-4 lead. Woburn, however, tied the score with 1:05 to go in the third and won it with an overtime power play goal.
Gloucester had five different goal scorers in Jack Delaney, Brett Cunningham, Derek Elms, Jack Costanzo and Emerson Marshall. The team is back on the ice on Saturday against Winthrop at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 50 HAMILTON-WENHAM 47
The Hornets (12-1) won their eighth straight game, sweeping a three-game season series with the rival Generals to move to 10-0 in the CAL.
Cade Furse led the way with 16 points, Brennan Twombly had 10.