The underclassmen on the Gloucester outdoor track and field team got their chance to shine over the weekend at the annual Northeastern Conference Freshman/Sophomore Meet with the girls finishing third overall and the boys fourth overall.
The girls scored 90 points as a team with six first place finishes. Abby Stauffer won the high jump, Megan Hurd won the triple jump, Rose Groleau finished first in the javelin, Sky Ciolino won the 400m and Mackay Brooks won the 2-mile. The 4x400m relay team of Ciolino, Stauffer, Hurd and Groleu also turned in a first place finish.
The Gloucester girls also got points from Lassen Ando, who finished second in the javelin and third in the 400m hurdles, Sabine Cooper (4th place, mile), Lauren Sargent (5th place, shot put), Bailee Militello (6th place, 100m hurdles), Faith Castellucci (6th place, mile) and the 4x800m relay team of Cooper, Castellucci, Ando and Brooks (2nd place).
On the boys side Gloucester turned in three first place finishes with Nate Gardner winning the 400m hurdles and finishing third in the triple jump, Colby Rochford won the 400m and Finn O’Hara won the mile.
The Gloucester boys also got points from Mike Toppan (2nd place, shot put), Chris Karvelas (5th place, discus), Josh Silva (6th place, 200m), the 4x800m relay team of Gunner Alves, Sam Heanue, Charlie Liations and O’Hara (3rd place), the 4x400m relay team of Karvelas, Aidan Woods, Silva and Gardner (4th place) and the 4x100m relay team of Rochord, Brady Patten, Jan Vytopil and Toppan (6th place).
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 3, MEDFORD 2
The Fishermen snap a two-match skid and move to 8-3 on the year, sweeping the non-conference series with Medford.
Anders Littman picked up the match deciding point by winning a three-set thriller at No. 2 singles (3-6, 6-4, 6-4). Luke McElhenny was victorious at No. 3 singles (6-4, 6-2) while the No. 1 doubles tandem of Cam Widtfeldt and Dom Paone also earned a comeback win in three sets (3-6, 6-4, 6-4).
The Fishermen host Danvers on Friday (4 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 4, AMEsBURY 1
The Vikings move to 4-3 with Tuesday’s win.
Victories came from Ed Merz at No. 1 singles (7-5, 6-4), Cash Eck at No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-1), Colby Kelly and Simon Dickson at No. 1 doubles (6-1, 6-2) and Hunter Brown and Renzo Parades at No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-2).
The Vikings travel to Manchester Essex on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 5, PENTUCKET 0
The Hornets move to 7-2 with Tuesday’s win in CAL crossover action.
Wins came from John Pope at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0), Jack Cummins at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-1), Jack Lawler at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-1), Remsen Demeo and Owen Bappe at No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-1) and Charlie Virden and Nick MacFarland at No. 2 doubles (6-1, 6-0).
The Hornets host Rockport on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
ROCKPORT 5, TRITON 0
The Vikings move to 5-4 with Monday’s win in CAL crossover action.
Wins came from Alexis Berglund and No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-2), Talia McWilliams at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-1), Francesca Twombly at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-1), Lynn Morin and Talia Osier at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-3) and Ava MacDowell and Fiona Canning at No. 2 doubles (6-4, 6-2).
Rockport hosts Manchester Essex on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
MARBLEHEAD 15, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen fall to 4-10 with Monday’s loss to a Northeastern Conference power. Anna Cinelli scored the Gloucester goal with an assist from Ella Costa.
The team is back in action on Thursday at Saugus (4:30 p.m.).