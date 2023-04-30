Track
GLOUCESTER AT STATE RELAYS
The Gloucester boys and girls track teams showed their team strength in Saturday's Division 4 State Relays. The Fishermen saw 17 relay teams score points and set three new school records with the boys finishing third and the girls fourth in a field of 41 teams at Pembroke high School.
"This is the highest either team has finished in the last 15 years," head coach David Coleman said. "It's all due to the tremendous individual efforts of our athletes across all disciplines. It's hard to over emphasis how proud I am of the total team effort."
The Fishermen were led by a pair of first place finishes on the boys side. The sprint medley team of Dylan Smith (200m), Nate Gardner (200m), Bryce Rochford (400m) and Colby Rochford (800m) earned the gold medal with a time of 3:43.6. The boys 4x1,600m relay team of Jack Newton, Logan Cooper, Max Littman and Finn O'Hara also picked up the gold with a time of 18:40.62.
Gloucester got second place finishes from the boys 4x400m team of Deston Cauthers, Bryce Rochford, Colby Rochford and Newton (3:34.11) and the Distance Medley team of Littman (1,200m), Bryce Rochford (400m), Colby Rochford (800m) and O'Hara (1,600m) finished with a program record time of 10:53.78.
Third place finishes came from the boys shot put relay of Mike Toppan, Kayky Barbosa and Sam Heanue (35.07m), the girls triple jump relay team of Megan Hurd, Abby Stauffer and Skye Ciolino (28.56), the girls 4x800m team of Mackay Brooks, Hope Castellucci, Caelie Patrick and Caroline MacKinnon (10:20.44), the girls 4x1,600m team of Summer Demeo, Kendall Newton, Faith Castellucci and Sabine Cooper and the girls distance medley team of Cooper (1,200m), Brooks (400m), Newton (800m) and Whitney Turner (1,600m) with a time of 14:01.56.
Fourth place finishes came from the boys 4x200m team of Dylan Rochford, Smith, Cauthers and Nate Gardner with a school record time of 1:36.15, the girls 4x200m team of Hurd, Stauffer, Ciolino and Aili Spencer in a school record time of 1:52.68, the girls 4x400m team of Georgana Cauthers, Patrick, Ciolino and MacKinnon and the high jump team of Olivia McBain, Spencer and Stauffer (4.12m).
The girls long jump team of Hurd, Spencer and Sophia Ferrara placed fifth (13.01m).
Sixth place finishes came from the Boys sprint medley team of Smith, Gardner, Bryce Rochford and Colby Rochford (3:54.98), the girls 4x400m team of Caroline Eliassen, Ella Arntsen, Hope Castellucci and Cia Donahoe (4:36.15) , and the girls sprint medley team of Amy Vytopilova (200m), Arntsen (200m), Georgana Cauthers (400m) and Donahoe (800m) with a time of 4:48.56.
Baseball
GLOUCESTER 5, BEVERLY 1
The Fishermen move to 3-7 with a big win on the road Saturday.
Zach Morris struck out 11 for the win on the mound. Gloucester returns to the field on Tuesday at home against Peabody (4:30 p.m.).
Softball
NEWBURYPORT 12, ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (2-7) ran into one of the CAL's elite on Friday.
Addie Gardner had Rockport's lone hit, Sydney Bouchie and Lily Christopher played well defensively.
Rockport hosts Manchester Essex on Wednesday (4 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
BISHOP FENWICK 9, GLOUCESTER 2
The Fishermen (4-6) got off to a fast start with the first two goals of the night but the Crusaders finished the game with nine unanswered tallies.
Ella Costa had a goal and an assist, Anna Cinelli a goal and Anna Hafey an assist.
Gloucester hosts Saugus on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Lacrosse
MASCONOMET 11, GLOUCESTER 8
The Fishermen drop to 3-6 with Thursday's road loss.
Colby Jewell led the way with four goals and an assist, Brett Cunningham had two goals and two assists and Jackson Low a goal and an assist.
The team travels to Peabody on Monday (4 p.m.).