Track
GLOUCESTER AT STATE RELAYS
The Gloucester boys and girls outdoor track teams both had strong showings at Sunday’s Division 4 State Relays. The boys turned in 25 points, good for an eighth place finish with the girls scoring 12.5 points, good for 12th place.
The sprint medley relay team of Sam Ashwell, Kayky Barbosa, Colby Rochford and Andrew Coelho led the way with a first place finish.
The boys also got points from the triple jump relay of Coelho, Barbosa and Jake Moulton (4th place); the sprint medley relay team of Josh Silva, Dylan Smith, Nate Gardner and Moulton (6th place); the distance medley team of Charlie Lations, Finn O’Hara, Deston Cauthers and Logan Cooper (5th place); the 4x400m relay team of Jack Newton, Rochford, Gardner and Coelho (5th place); the 4x1,600m team of Nick Poulin, Jack Newton, Cauthers and O’Hara (3rd place).
The girls were led by a second place finish from the distance medley relay team of Caroline MacKinnon, Skye Ciolino, Darcy Muller and Caelie Patrick.
The girls also got points from the triple jump relay of Megan Hurd, Jenna Smith and Ciolino (5th place); the javelin team of Sarah Baker, Kendall Newton and Lassen Ando (6th place) and the 4x1,600m relay team of Sabine Cooper, Whitney Turner, Mackay Brooks and Newton (5th place).
Softball
GLOUCESTER 14, MALDEN CATHOLIC 2
The Fishermen move to 7-4 with Monday’s road win.
Cam Carroll powered the offense with two home runs and three RBIs. Natalie Aiello had three hits, including a home run and a double, with three runs batted in. Tasara Frontiero had two singles and drove in a run.
Gloucester is back in action on Thursday at home against Salem (4:30 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 11, MALDEN 1
The Vikings move to 7-4 with Tuesday’s dominant win at home.
Kelsea Anderson picked up the win allowing two hits and striking out 14 while delivering three hits, three runs and two RBIs at the plate. Kylie Wheat had a pair of hits with Amelia Lucas driving in two runs. Lily Christopher, Karlee Lorden, Alexandra Johnson and Addie Gardner each had a hit.
Rockport hosts Lynnfield on Thursday (4 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 5, SALEM 0
GLOUCESTER 5, WINTHROP 0
The Fishermen move to 7-1 with two shutout wins in as many days. The team remains unbeaten in the NEC Lynch Division after Monday’s win over Salem and Tuesday’s win over Winthrop.
Gloucester’s Tuesday wins came from Andry Payano-Sosa at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-0), Anders Littman at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-0), Luke McElhenny at No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-3), Drew White and Cameron Widfeldt at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 6-4) and Noah Willett and Domenic Paone at No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-4).
The team is back in action on Friday at home against Swampscott (4 p.m.).
Baseball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 1, GEORGETOWN 0
The Hornets move to 5-3 with a key CAL Baker win at home on Tuesday.
Ryan Andrews pitched 6 1/3 innings of two-hit baseball for the win, striking out five. He also drove in the game’s only run. Colyn Coyne ahd two hits, Henry Otterbein had a hit and the game’s only run scored while Colby Doane and A.J. Pallazola had a hit each.
The Hornets travel to Pentucket on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
SWAMPSCOTT 14, GLOUCESTER 2
Gloucester drops to 4-9 with Monday’s loss.
Sofia Costa and Anna Cinelli scored the goals with Nicole Gardner and Ella Costa notching the assists.
The Fishermen travel to Marblehead on Monday (4 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
WINTHROP 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen drop to 1-5 with Tuesday’s loss on the road. Sophia Picano picked up the win for Gloucester at No. 2 singles.
The team is back in action on Wednesday at home against Peabody (4 p.m.).
LYNNFIELD 4, ROCKPORT 1
The Vikings fall to 3-4 with the loss but played a highly competitive match against one of the powerhouse programs in the Cape Ann League.
The No. 2 doubles tandem of Ava MacDowell and Fiona Canning had the win for Rockport, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5). The No. 1 doubles team of Francesca Twombly and Lynn Morin also played well, dropping a three-set match 7-6, 6-7, 4-10.
Rockport hosts Amesbury on Friday (3:30 p.m.).
NORTH READING 3, MAN. ESSEX 2
Manchester Essex falls to 5-3 with the loss in Tuesday’s battle of the Hornets. Wins came from Gracie Susko and Parker Brooks at No. 1 doubles and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Sienna Crocker and Grayson Crocker.
The team hosts Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).