Track
GLOUCESTER 99, SAUGUS 19 (BOYS)
The Fishermen move to 3-1 on the season, 3-0 in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division with Wednesday’s road win.
Andrew Coelho and Jack Newton led the way with two first place finishes. Coelho won the triple jump (37-feet-1) and the 400m (53.4). Newton won the high jump (5-feet-5) and the 800m (2:07.7).
Gloucester also got first place finishes from Sam Ashwell in the long jump (17-feet-4), Dylan Smith in the javelin (103-feet-9), Nate Gardner in the 100m hurdles (18.6), Luke Smith in the 100m (12.7), Thomas Steriti in the 200m (25.9), Max Littman in the mile (5:01.8) and Finn O’Hara in the 2-mile (13:28.7).
GLOUCESTER 83, SAUGUS 35 (GIRLS)
The Gloucester girls also move to 3-1 on the season, 3-0 in the NEC Lynch.
Darcy Muller led the way for the Fishermen on Wednesday with a win in the long jump (14-feet-4 1/2) and the 800m (2:33.5). Other first place finishes came from Abby Stauffer in the high jump (4-feet-6), Megan Hurd in the triple jump (29-feet-6), Linda Toromo in the discus (67-feet-6), Sarah Baker in the javelin (68-feet-5), Chloe Young in the 100m hurdles (22.6), Caroline MacKinnon in the mile (5:55.9) and Faith Castellucci in the 2-mile (14:43.8).
The Gloucester boys and girls are back in action on Wednesday at home against Beverly in a NEC crossover meet (4 p.m.).