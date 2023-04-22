TRACK
GLOUCESTER AT MSTCA RELAYS
The Fishermen saw two relay teams set program records on Friday in North Andover at the MSTCA Relays.
The boys 4x200m relay team of Dylan Smith, Bryce Rochford, Colby Rochford and Nate Gardner turned in a record time of 1:36.18.
The boys 800m sprint medley team of Dylan Rochford, Smith, Gardner and Colby Rochford set a program record with the time of 1:37.48.
Softball
GLOUCESTER 6, SAUGUS 0
The Fishermen move to 4-4 with their second straight win, a shutout on the road Friday.
Ashlee Aiello and Cam Carroll combined for a one-hitter. Ashlee Aiello also had two hits and scored two runs while Lily Aiello had two hits.
Gloucester hosts Greater Lowell on Monday at GHS (4:30 p.m.).