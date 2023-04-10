Track
GLOUCESTER 118, SALEM 13 (GIRLS)
The Gloucester girls move to 1-1 with Monday's road win.
Megan Hurd led the way with three first place finishes taking home the win in the long jump (16-feet), triple jump (34-feet-11.5), and 100m dash (13.9).
Gloucester also got first place finishes from Olivia McBain in the high jump (5-feet), Lauren Sargent in the shot put (25-feet-6), Lassen Ando in the javelin (70-feet-7), Cia Donohoe in the 110m hurdles (19.0), Taiya Mano in the 200m (28.1), Hope Castellucci in the 400m (66.9), Caroline MacKinnon in the 800m (2:40.1), Caelie Patrick in the mile (6:04.8) and Kendall Newton in the 2-mile (13:05.3).
GLOUCESTER 104, SALEM 31 (BOYS)
The Fishermen boys also picked up their first win of the season and move to 1-1.
Nate Gardner's three first place finishes led the way as he won the triple jump (38-feet-5), 110m hurdles (16.8) and the 400m (54.6). Mike Toppan and Michael Francis had two first place finishes with Toppan winning the shot put (40-feet-9) and the discus (95-feet-9) and Francis winning the javelin (144-feet) and the 400m hurdles (71.9).
Other first place finishes came from Max Littman in the high jump (5-feet-4), Jack Newton in the long jump (17-feet-10), Henry Stevens in the 800m (2:34.8), Finn O'Hara in the mile (4:48.6) and Logan Cooper in the 2-mile (10:59.5).
The Gloucester boys and girls return to NEC dual meet action next Wednesday against Winthrop at Newell Stadium (10 a.m.).
Girls Lacrosse
GLOUCESTER 8, WILMINGTON 7
The Fishermen move to 2-2 with a big road win on Monday, coming back from a three-goal deficit in the first half by scoring twice in the final 24 seconds.
Abby Lowthers (3 goals) tied the game with 24 seconds to go and Ella Costa (3 goals) won the ensuing draw and scored the game winner with just one second remaining. Elle Fleming and Anna Hafey had a goal each. Nicole Gardner, Emma Smith, Olivia Testaverde and Keagan Jewell played well on defense while Ella Zindle had eight saves in net.
The team returns to the field on Thursday at home against Danvers (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX 15, GEORGETOWN 4
The Hornets remain unbeaten on the season at 4-0 with Monday's win in their Cape Ann League opener. They are back in action on Thursday at home against North Reading (6 p.m.).
Boys Tennis
GLOUCESTER 4, MASCONOMET 1
Gloucester continued its hot start moving to 4-0 with Monday's road win.
Wins came from Andry Payano Sosa at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-0), Anders Littman at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-2) Luke McElhenny at No. 3 singles (6-4, 7-5) coming back down 2-5 in the second set and the No. 1 doubles tandem of Drew White and Domenic Paone.
The Fishermen host Newburyport on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
ROCKPORT 4, IPSWICH 1
The Vikings move to 4-1 with Monday's win at Rockport High School
Wins came from Ed Merz at No. 1 singles, Alex Norris at No. 2 singles, Cash Eck at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Hunter Brown and Simon Dickson.
The Vikings return to the court on Wednesday at Manchester Essex (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Tennis
MANCHESTER ESSEX 4, SWAMPSCOTT 1
The Hornets move to 2-1 with Monday's win.
Manchester Essex victories came from Vanessa Gregory at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-2), Calista Lai at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-4), Grayson Crocker at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-1) and the No. 2 doubles tandem of Sienna Crocker and Grace Scarbrough (6-1, 6-0).
The Hornets travel to Rockport on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
IPSWICH 5, ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings drop to 1-2 with Monday's match against a tough Ipswich squad.
Franky Twombly hung tough at No. 1 singles, dropping a competitive match (3-6, 3-6).
Rockport hosts Manchester Essex on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Baseball
SALEM 4, GLOUCESTER 1
The Fishermen drop to 0-3 with Wednesday's loss at Nate Ross field.
Ryan Francis had Gloucester's only hit of the game, a sixth inning single. Zach Morris struck out 10 and allowed two earned runs in five innings of work, Giacomo Martell tossed two scoreless out of the bullpen.
Gloucester returns to action on Wednesday at Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).
MARBLEHEAD 12, MANCHESTER ESSEX 1
The Hornets dropped their season opener on the road Monday.
Matteo Sarmanian led the offense going 2-for-3 with a double. Troy Flood drove in the Manchester Essex run with a double while Isaac Porat scored the run after reaching on a double.
The Hornets are back in action on Saturday at home against Rockport (10 a.m.).