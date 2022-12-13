Track
GLOUCESTER 66, SAUGUS 12 (BOYS)
The Fishermen opened up the season with a dominant win in NEC dual meet action, finishing first in every event.
Wins came from Kayky Barbosa (dash), Deston Cauthers (mile), Dylan Smith (300m), Colby Rochford (600m), Seamus Linehan (1,000m), Michael Francis (2-mile), Zachary Soundis (shot put) and Max Littman (high jump). The 4x400m relay team of Smith, Barbosa, Bryce Rochford and Colby Rochford turned in a state qualifying time.
GLOUCESTER 50, SAUGUS 26
The Gloucester girls completed the sweep of the Sachems with another dominant showing.
Wins came from Olivia McBain (hurdles), Faith Castellucci (mile), Alli Spencer (300m), Skye Ciolino (600m), Georgana Cauthers (1,000m), Cameron Carroll (shot put) and the 4x400m relay team of Ciolino, Spencer, Jenna Church and Auraylia Lord.
The Gloucester boys and girls are back in action next Thursday at the Smith Field House against Winthrop (4:30 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
ROCKPORT 51, PIONEER CHARTER 43
The Vikings move to 1-0 with a big road win to open the season.
Chase Wheat and Josiah Whitley led the way with 14 points each. Patrick Reardon chipped in 11 and Ed Merz eight.
Rockport travels to Triton on Friday for its Cape Ann League opener (5:30 p.m.).