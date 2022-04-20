Track
GLOUCESTER 82, WINTHROP 37 (GIRLS)
The Fishermen move to 2-1 with Wednesday’s road win, 2-0 in Northeastern Conference Lynch Division action.
First place finishes came from Bailee Militello in the 400m hurdles (82.4), Abby Stauffer in the high jump (4-feet-4), Kendall Newton in the discus (71-feet-11), Megan Hurd in the triple jump (29-feet-8), Whitney Turner in the mile (6:09), Sky Ciolino in the 400m (66.2), Caroline MacKinnon in the 800m (2:34.1) and Lauren Sargent in the shot put (22-feet-8.5).
GLOUCESTER 80, WINTHROP 46 (BOYS)
The Gloucester boys also move to 2-1 with the win, 2-0 in the NEC Lynch Division.
Jack Newton led the way with first place finishes in the mile (4:49.1), the high jump (5-feet-4) and the 110m hurdles (18.6). Sam Ashwell also had multiple first place finishes, winning the triple jump (37-feet-11) and the 400m (60.2). Other first place finishes came from Sam Heanue in the 400m hurdles (74.6), Colin Harrison in the 800m (2:22.5), Mike Toppan in the discus (81-feet-8) and Logan Cooper in the 2-mile (11:18).
The Gloucester boys and girls are back in action next Wednesday at Saugus (4 p.m.).
Baseball
AMESBURY 12, MANCHESTER ESSEX 10
The Hornets were hit with their first loss of the season on Wednesday, falling to 3-1 on the year.
Henry Otterbein and Ryan Andrews both had huge days at the plate with Otterbein going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored and Andrews going 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Simon Rubin had two hits and knocked in a pair of runs.
The Hornets are right back on the diamond Thursday morning at Hamilton-Wenham (10 a.m.).