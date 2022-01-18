Wrestling
GLOUCESTER AT MLK Tournament
The Gloucester wrestling team ran into some tough competition at Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday Quad at Wakefield High School. The Fishermen went 1-3 on the day but gained some valuable experience against talented wrestlers.
Gloucester’s lone win on the day came against B.C. High by a score of 42-30. The team lost to Salem, N.H., a powerhouse team in the Granite State, 63-15, Wakefield (54-28) and Lawrence (48-28).
Senior captain Daniel Beaton turned in a 4-0 day as did sophomores Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan. Tyler Nicastro picked up three wins, all via pin while Jackson Cody landed a pair of wins via pin.
The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday at Saugus (5:30 p.m.).