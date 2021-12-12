Wrestling
Gloucester 42 Reading 42
Gloucester 48 Wilmington 36
Excel Academy 48 Gloucester 36
The Gloucester wrestling team opened up the 2021-22 by hosting a quad meet at the Smith Field House and going 1-1-1 against some tough competition.
The Fishermen went on to tie reading, 42-42, beat Wilmington, 48-36 and fall to Excel Academy, 48-36, in Saturday's matches.
Senior captain Daniel Beaton and junior Tyler Nicastro led Gloucester on the day as both went 3-0 with all three wins via pin. Michael Toppan and Jayden Toppan also performed well with three wins on the day.
Gloucester also got victories via pin from Jackson Cody, Jackson Allen, Olivia Amaral, Morgan Pennimpede and Anthony Russo on the day.
The Fishermen are back in action for their first Northeastern Conference dual meet of the season on Wednesday at Beverly (7 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
Rockport 47 Mt. Alvernia 39
The Vikings move to 2-0 in a game they led from start to finish in Saturday's home opener.
Kylie Schrock led the way with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Rockport also got some nice complementary scoring as Ava MacDowell had nine points to go along with seven rebounds. Talia Osier had five points, six rebounds and three steals while Ali George had 10 rebounds, nine offensive.
The Vikings are back in action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (5:30 p.m.).
Boys Hockey
Lynnfield 6 Rockport 2
The Vikings (0-1) hung tough in Saturday's season opener, trailing by a goal heading into the third until the Pioneers put the game away.
Dougie Pratt had a goal and an assist on the night. Quinn Brady also had a goal with Michael Murphy notching an assist.
Rockport returns to the ice on Wednesday night as Essex Tech visits Talbot Rink (7 p.m.).