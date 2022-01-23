Wrestling
GLOUCESTER PULLS OF SWEEP
The Gloucester wrestling team pulled off its second quad sweep of the season on Saturday, going 4-0 at Watertown. The Fishermen picked up wins over Mahar (41-28), Malden Catholic (60-18), Watertown (48-36) and South Shore Tech (49-24).
Gloucester had four wrestlers turn in 4-0 records on the day in Daniel Beaton, Tyler Nicastro, Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan. Gloucester got three wins from Jackson Cody, Joe Allen, Morgan Pennimpede and Jackson Allen, who turned in the match of the day with a comeback win via pin against Watertown. Martin Gonzalez and Quadir Devins each earned their first varsity pins.
The Fishermen are back in action on Wednesday at Danvers (4 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 74 GEORGETOWN 49
The Hornets (1-7) broke into the win column with their best offensive game of the season on the road Friday.
Manchester Essex had three players score in double figures with Calista Lai's 21 points leading the way. Mercedes O'Neil had 13 point and Emma Fitzgerald 12.
The team returns to action on Tuesday at North Reading (6:30 p.m.).
MATIGNON 46 ROCKPORT 29
The Vikings struggled offensively and fall to 5-5 with Friday's road loss, their third in a row. Kylie Schrock led the way with 16 points.
Rockport travels to Essex Tech on Thursday (5:30 p.m.).
Track
GLOUCESTER AT STATE RELAYS
The Gloucester indoor track team competed at the Division 4 State Relays over the weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center and saw two teams earn a spot on the medal stand. The high jump relay team of Aidan Almeida, Max Littman and Colby Rochford and the sprint medley relay team of Sam Ashwell, Andrew Coelho, Almeida and Rochford each turned in a fifth place finish.
Gloucester is back in NEC action later this week with a quad meet at Peabody against the Tanners, Salem and Saugus (4:30 p.m.).