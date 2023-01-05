Wrestling
GLOUCESTER 45, SALEM 36
The Fishermen picked up a big conference win on the road Wednesday in a highly competitive match.
Gloucester wins came from J.J. Figueroa-Mercado, Aiden DeCoste, Jackson Allen, Joe Allen, Zach Halshey, Tyler Nicastro, Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan.
The Fishermen travel to Chelmsford on Saturday for a non-conference bout (10 a.m.).
Boys Hockey
ROCKPORT 3, PENTUCKET 1
The Vikings move back to .500 at 4-4 with Wednesday’s CAL Baker win at Talbot Rink.
Mark Pollock, Brady Quinn and Michael Murphy had the Rockport goals with Nick Nocella notching two assists and Jack Crompton playing well in goal for the win.
The Vikings host North Reading on Saturday (4 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 54, IPSWICH 27
The Hornets (4-1) rolled to their third straight win on the road Wednesday.
Mechie O’Neil led the way with 13 points with Lily Oliver scoring 11 and Kacey O’Connell, Kendall Newton and Calista Lai scoring eight points each.
The team travels to Matignon on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 69, IPSWICH 48
The Hornets move to 5-0, blowing open a close game at halftime with a big second half push.
Cade Furse led the offense with 23 points and was one of four Hornets in double-figures as Patrick Cronin had 12, Brennan Twombly 10 and Ben Hurd 10.
Manchester Essex travels to Rockport on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Track
MASCONOMET 63, GLOUCESTER 22
MARBLEHEAD 63, GLOUCESTER 19
The Fishermen had some solid individual performances in Wednesday’s tri-meet at the Smith Field House, but could not keep up with the depth of the Magicians and Chieftains.
Gloucester wins came from Skye Ciolino in the 600m against Marblehead, Aili Spencer in the high jump and 300m against Masco and Cameron Carroll in the shot put against Masco.
Boys Track
MASCONOMET 54, GLOUCESTER 32
MARBLEHEAD 56, GLOUCESTER 30
The Fishermen battled but lost a pair of meets to tough teams in Wednesday’s tri-meet.
Max Littman led the way for Gloucester winning the mile and the high jump in both meets and running a leg on the winning 4x400m relay team. Colby Rochford won the 600m in both events and was also part of the 4x400m relay along with Dylan Smith and Bryce Rochford. Deston Cauthers won the 1,000m against Masconomet.
The Gloucester boys and girls will be competing in the MSTCA Invitational on Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston (10 a.m.).