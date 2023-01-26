Wrestling
GLOUCESTER 50, DANVERS 27
The Fishermen picked up an impressive win at home on Wednesday in their final NEC/CAL dual meet of the season, their first win over Danvers in the 11-year history of the program.
Seniors Sam Rodriguez and Tyler Nicastro performed well on senior night, both winning via pin. Gloucester also got wins from J.J. Figueroa-Mercado, Aiden DeCoste, Joe Allen, Even Mione and Mike Toppan.
The team is back in action on Saturday at the NEC/CAL Tournament at Pentucket High School (9 a.m.).
Girls Hockey
PEABODY 5, GLOUCESTER 3
The Fishermen (4-8) had a slow start but finished strong and turned in a competitive performance against a Tanners team that is a top 10 ranked team in Division 1.
Gloucester cut the deficit to 4-3 late in the third but the Tanners put it away with an empty net goal. Brooke McNiff scored twice to lead Gloucester with Julia Warde scoring a goal and Liz Gentile played well on defense while Kaydin Cusumano had 27 saves in goal.
Gloucester hosts Newburyport on Saturday (6 p.m.).