Cross Country
GLOUCESTER AT NEC MEET
Stage Fort Park hosted the annual Northeastern Conference cross country meet on Saturday with every program in the conference racing against each other.
At the end of the day, it was senior Max Littman leading the way for the Gloucester boys with an eighth place finish to earn first team All Northeastern Conference honors. The top eight finishers in each race are named All Conference. Faith Castellucci was the leader on the girls side with a 14th place finish to earn NEC All-Star status, which is awarded to the 9-16th place finishers. Colby Rochford also had a strong showing for the Gloucester boys in 21st place.
Peabody won the race on both the boys and the girls sides. The Gloucester boys and girls will be competing in the Division 2B State Meet on Saturday, November 12 in Westfield.
Field Hockey
GLOUCESTER 3, MALDEN 0
The Fishermen finish up the regular season at 14-1-3 with Saturday's shutout win, its 13th shutout of the season.
Gloucester goals came from Anna Cinelli, Lily Pregent and Emma Allen with assists from Abby Lowthers, Ari Scola and Cinelli.
Gloucester now awaits the Division 3 State Tournament pairings, which will be released on Tuesday. Gloucester was the No. 3 ranked team in the division in Friday's rankings.
ROCKPORT 0, SAUGUS 0
The Vikings (2-15-1) finished up the season with a draw at home on Friday.
Caitlin Morin played well in goal with seniors Julia Sekercan, Amelia Lucas, Ella Lorenz and Natalie Lamond all playing well.