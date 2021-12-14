Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 49 NEWBURYPORT 43
The Hornets (1-0) opened up the year with a big win at home over a CAL Kinney team, leading wire-to-wire.
Manchester Essex got a balanced offensive attack in Tuesday’s win with Cade Furse’s 13 points leading the charge on four three-pointers. Patrick Cronin also scored in double-figures with 10. The Hornets return to action on Friday at Amesbury (6:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
NEWBURYPORT 53 MANCHESTER ESSEX 26
The Hornets (0-1) actually led by a point at the half, but Newburyport picked up the pressure in the second and held them to just six points the rest of the way. Emma Fitzgerald had 16 points to pace the Manchster Essex offense. The team returns to action on Friday at home against Amesbury (6:30 p.m.).
Track
GLOUCESTER SWEPT IN OPENER
The Gloucester indoor track and field team had its hands full on Monday in its season opener, taking on a pair of Northeastern Conference Dunn Division squads in Masconomet and Beverly in the season opener at Beverly high school.
The Gloucester boys and girls were both swept on the day, but there were some bright spots.
The girls lost to Beverly, 69-17 and Masco, 68-18 but had three individual winners in freshman Clara Emerson, who won the mile against Masco and finished second against Beverly, and sophomore Faith Castellucci, who won the two-mile against Masco and senior captain Ella Young won the high jump against Beverly.
On the boys side, Gloucester lost to Beverly, 61-23, and Masco, 58-26. First place finishes came from Max Littman in the mile, taking the victory against both squads, and Nick Poulin in the 2-mile, winning against Masco and finishing second against Beverly.
“Overall it was a good test for our first true indoor meet in over two years,” Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. “It was a good showing for our first meet of the year. Hopefully we’ll build form here for our next meet against Danvers, our first indoor home meet in over seven years.”
MANCHESTER ESSEX AT WINTER FEST
Manchester Essex has also opened up the season, competing in the Winter Festival on Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center with some strong individual efforts.
Junior Caroline MacKinnon finished third overall in the 600m with a time of 1:50.32, a personal record. Sophomore Finn O’Hara was sixth in the mile with a personal record time of 4:53.59 and junior Jack Newton was sixth in the high jump at 5-feet-4.
The Hornets open up the Cape Ann League dual meet season on Wednesday against Hamilton-Wenham back at the Reggie Lewis Center (5:30 p.m.).