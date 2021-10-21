Boys Soccer
MANCHESTER ESSEX 2 LYNNFIELD 1
The Hornets (9-5-1) bounced back from Wednesday’s loss in a big way with an impressive Cape Ann League crossover win on the road Thursday. The Manchester Essex win combined with a tie from Hamilton-Wenham and an Amesbury loss on Thursday puts Manchester Essex by itself in first place in the CAL Baker Division.
The Hornets trailed 1-0 for most of the night but scored twice in the final 15 minutes for the way. Cian Doyle tied the game with 15 to go, putting home a pass from Beckett Spencer. Eli Cox scored the game winner in the final five minutes on a cross from Beren Schmidt. Simon Rubin played well in goal to earn his first win of the season.
The Hornets travel to Georgetown on Monday (3:45 p.m.).
NORTH READING 3 ROCKPORT 0
The Vikings (3-11-1) dropped Thursday’s CAL crossover game on the road.
Michael Murphy led the Rockport defense while Atticus Anderson, Ed Merz and Benan Murdock all played well in the midfield.
Rockport hosts Salem Academy on Saturday (2 p.m.).
Girls Soccer
NORTH READING 4 ROCKPORT 2
The Vikings (3-11-1) played well on Thursday but fell to a CAL Kinney power.
The team returns to action on Saturday at home against Salem Academy (4 p.m.).