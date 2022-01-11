Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 71 TRITON 57
The Hornets move to 6-1 on the season with Tuesday’s Cape Ann League crossover win at home.
Manchester Essex had four players in double figures with Cade Furse’s 22 points on six three-pointers leading the way. Brennan Twombly had 20 points, Vaughn O’Leary had 10 while senior captain A.J. Pallazola had 10 in his first action of the season after missing the first six games with a shoulder injury.
The Hornets return to action on Friday at home against Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.).
Boys Track
GLOUCESTER 61 WINTHROP 13
SWAMPSOTT 47 GLOUCESTER 37
The Fishermen (1-5) split a pair of meets on Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Gloucester wins came from Aidan Almeida in the dash (7.24), Andrew Coelho in the 600m (1:27.74) and the long jump (17-feet-7 3/4), Colby Rochford in the 1,000m (2:50.56), Max Littman in the mile (4:54.01), Nick Poulin in the 2-mile (10:24.20) and Leo Vitale in the shot put (33-feet-5 3/4). Kayky Barbosa was victorious in the 300m against Winthrop while Littman won the high jump against Winthrop.
Girls Track
SWAMPSCOTT 60 GLOUCESTER 20
WINTHROP 39 GLOUCESTER 28
The Fishermen fall to 0-6 with a pair of losses on Monday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Faith Castellucci picked up a win in the 600m (2:03.77) with Skye Ciolino winning the 1,000m (3:45.57) and Jenna Smith the long jump (11-feet-8 1/4). Ella Young won the high jump against Winthrop (4-feet-2) and Cameron Carroll won the shot put against Winthrop (25-feet-8).
The Gloucester boys and girls are back in action next Wednesday at Peabody against Peabody, Saugus and Salem (4:30 p.m.).
Girls Basketball
SALEM ACADEMY 46 ROCKPORT 25
The Vikings fall to 5-3 with Tuesday’s home loss. They are back in action on Friday at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.).