Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER ESSEX 87 ROCKPORT 44
The Hornets move to 10-1 with their sixth win in a row.
Cade Furse led the way for Manchester Essex with 15 points, all in the first half. Patrick Cronin (11 points), Ed Chareas (10) and Finn Hawley (10) also scored in double figures for the Hornets. Ed Merz led Rockport with 15 with Dan Merz scoring 11.
The Hornets host Saugus on Monday (6:30 p.m.) while the Vikings host Notre Dame Cristo Rey on Monday (6 p.m.).
WINTHROP 68 GLOUCESTER 62
The Fishermen fall to 4-9 with their sixth straight loss. They look to get back on the winning track on Tuesday at home against Saugus (7 p.m.).
Girls Hockey
NEWBURYPORT 2 GLOUCESTER 1 (OT)
The Fishermen (2-9) played really well, taking a team to overtime that it lost to handily earlier in the season and controlling play for much of the game.
Jenna Connelly scored the Gloucester goal with Julia Warde on the assist. The team returns to action on Wednesday against Marblehead at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.).